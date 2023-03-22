The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided that 100 per cent of the syllabus would be taught to students from this academic session.

The decision will be implemented in all 28,000 schools affiliated with the UP Board.

During the pandemic, the board had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for Classes 9 to 12. The practice continued till the last academic session.

However, from the new session, the entire syllabus will be taught in all subjects. The new session will start from April 1.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said, “During the last two years, due to Covid-19, regular teaching and learning in schools was disrupted. Keeping in view the interest of the students, the course committee had recommended the curtailment of 30 per cent of the annual course. Under this, the curriculum in schools was shortened. Now, as the conditions have returned to normal, 100 per cent of the syllabus will be taught from the new academic session.”

The UP Board secretary added that the secondary schools are back to their regular routine after two years and hence, there is no justification left for the curtailment of syllabus.

The UP Board has also laid emphasis on paying attention to extra-curricular activities for the all-round development of the students from the new session.

