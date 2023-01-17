With BJP President J.P. Nadda’s tenure as party chief being extended till June 2024, there are chances that BJP’s Rajasthan President Satish Poonia will also get extension as the state will have elections this year, party sources said.

Despite the completion of Poonia’s tenure, the election process had not started yet.

Sources said that looking at new equations, it seems that the party will keep Poonia as the state President for one more year without elections.

There are many chances in favour of Poonia’s continuation. Change in the party chief will increase the possibility of increasing factionalism in the party. Further, Poonia was proposed for the post by the Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh and it also does not want a change.

As soon as the seat becomes vacant, many contenders will stand and hence the party would like to avoid such situations, the source added.

During the previous elections, the party wanted to change state President Ashok Parnami but after his removal, a decision on his successor could not be taken for 72 days. Later, Madanlal Saini was made the president. In an election year, such a situation can harm the party.

Poonia belongs to the farmer class and the party would like to take this class along.

An MLA from Jaipur’s Amer seat, he does not have any open opposition in the party.

Poonia was nominated as the state President on September 14, 2019 after Saini’s death in June 2019. On December 27, 2019, Poonia was declared elected President unopposed as part of the organisational elections. His three-year term ended on December 27, 2022.

