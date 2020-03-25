After PM, UK Health Secretary also tests positive for coronavirus

London, March 27 (IANS) Shortly after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and would work in self-isolation, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said that he was also infected with the disease.

“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.

“I’ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.

“Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives,” he said in in a tweet.

The 41-year-old Hancock, who had succeeded Jeremy Hunt as Secretary of State for Health in 2018, is not the only one in the key ministry to be diagnosed Covid-19.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety Nadine Dorries had earlier this month announced she was self-isolating herself after testing positive for Covid-19. She has since recovered and returned to Parliament on March 24 to be greeted by a round of applause.

