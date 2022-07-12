Following specific intelligence inputs regarding the smuggling of heroin from the UAE to Punjab, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and central agencies recovered 75 kg heroin from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

The contraband was concealed in a container of unstitched clothes using a cardboard pipe which was further camouflaged by an oversized plastic pipe.

The container, which was loaded from the Jebel Ali port in the UAE, was booked by an importer from Malerkotla in Punjab.

The DGP said that as the link of the container has been established with Punjab, the consignment seems to be routed to some other place via Punjab.

“The Punjab part is being explored and investigated,” he added.

The recovery comes as a major success amid the ongoing war against drugs launched on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The DGP said following inputs, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of S.A.S. Nagar had sent teams to Gujarat who were deputed at the Mundra Port.

“In coordination with the central agencies and ATS Gujarat, searches were conducted at the Mundra Port with the help of Customs,” he said, adding that after following due procedure and documentation, the container was opened, leading to the recovery of a big haul of 75 kg heroin.

Following the NDPS Act guidelines, the consignment was opened in the presence of Customs officials and the local magistrate.

To ascertain backward and forward linkages, some suspected persons from Malerkotla and Ludhiana found to be linked with this import of consignment have been called for questioning by the district police.

