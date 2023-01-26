Even after the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, the high security that has been in place in Tamil Nadu since the past week will continue for some more time, officials said.

The coastal security group (CSG) of the Tamil Nadu marine police has been undertaking intensified patrolling for the past few days. Since the past few days, the CSG has been tightening security both in coastal areas as well as on the sea. Sources in the coastal police told IANS that this would continue for a few more days, given several intelligence inputs on smuggling of arms, drugs, and other substances through the sea.

The marine police team had also combed the uninhabited islands in the Gulf of Mannar, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The coastal police have been checking even fishing boats in the deep sea as well as coastal areas. However, the intensity of patrolling will now be reduced.

Several companies of police deployed for security arrangements in all district capitals and at the state capital will also stay put for a couple of days more.

After the ban on Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022 by the Centre, there have been reports from Central agencies of certain Islamist groups trying to fan up communal feelings. The Coimbatore car blast of October 23, on the eve of Deepavali, in which 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin was charred to death and the subsequent arrest of Islamists from various areas of Tamil Nadu has led to the intelligence agencies upping their ante.

With Republic Day being the biggest event after the ban on PFI, the security agencies had left no stone unturned to ensure it passes off without any trouble.

The recent confrontation between the Governor and the DMK government with the Governor taking certain extreme positions has not gone down well with certain ultra-Tamil movements.

The state and Central intelligence agencies had, according to sources, provided inputs on certain ultra-Tamil movements trying to fan up trouble and hence, strong security measures were in place. State police sources told IANS that the security arrangements, in place for the Republic Day functions would continue for a couple of days more.

Talking to IANS, a top Tamil Nadu Police officer said: “Tamil Nadu is a very crucial state and there were intelligence inputs on certain elements trying to fan up trouble. Even though the Republic Day celebrations have almost come to an end, we will continue with the security arrangements for a few more days.”

