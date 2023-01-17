INDIA

After Rane statement on recession, Cong questions govt

A day after Union Minister Narayan Rane predicted recession in June, the Congress on Tuesday questioned the silence of the Central government.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, “Narayan Rane, Union Cabinet Minister of MSMEs – that have been destroyed since 2014 – forecasts recession in India after 6 months. He said this in Pune to a G20 gathering.

“What are the PM & FM hiding from the country?”

The Congress alleged that the MSME sector has been destroyed by the government since 2014.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier said that “the financial divide has deepened and one per cent of the population holds 40 per cent of money while half the population only has 3 per cent”.

Speaking to the media on Monday after inaugurating the G20’s first Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune, Rane said the government under Prime Minister is making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the global economic slowdown.

“Since we are in the cabinet, we get information or PM Modiji advises us on it. The Government of India under Modiji is making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the expected economic slowdown after June,” Rane said.

