After Rashmika, Aashna Zaveri jives to ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from ‘Beast’

Looks like there is no stopping the Tamil chartbuster ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from conquering hearts!

Yes, the immensely popular number from director Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming action thriller ‘Beast’, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has now garnered a phenomenal 168 million views in a matter of just three weeks on YouTube.

More importantly, the song seems to have hypnotized not just fans and audiences but also even stars and celebrities.

The latest celebrity to shake a leg for the number is actress Aashna Zaveri, who delivered an impressive performance in the Santhanam-starrer ‘Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham.”

Aashna put out a video on Instagram in which she is seen grooving to the foot-tapping number.

The actress, who is into fitness big time, said, “Making reels is also a workout! Anirudh, dancing to your tune,” and added the hashtags of ‘Halamathi Habibo’ and ‘Arabic Kuthu’ to her post.

Only on last Thursday, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan put out a video clip of them dancing to the number on a beach.

Several top actors and actresses have already shaken a leg to this addictive number that has taken the internet by storm. Some of those who have already put out videos of them dancing to this number include actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Yaashica Anand.

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

