The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a petition filed by the protesting wrestlers, on whose complaint FIRs have been registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The apex court noted that security has been provided to the wrestlers and also turned down a plea by their counsel for monitoring of the investigation by a former judge.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that “having due regard to the ambit of the petition and registration of FIRs, we close the proceedings at this stage. The petitioner can move the jurisdictional magistrate or the high court concerned for suitable reliefs.”

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, noted that the purpose of the petition before this court was registration of the FIR and also the police have indicated that proper security has been provided to the complainants.

During the hearing, senior advocate Narender Hooda, representing the wrestlers, pointed at news reports claiming a policeman, who was allegedly drunk, misbehaved with the grapplers on Wednesday night at the protest site.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, said two political leaders from two parties went with folding beds in a truck and the police tried to stop it and a scuffle took place.

Mehta said they alleged that cops were drunk but everyone was medically tested and nobody was found drunk.

Hooda said Singh was openly taking the wrestlers names and he has become a TV star, giving interviews and alleging some businessman is behind all this and questioned about about concealing their identity.

Mehta said complainants are also giving interviews, taking all names. Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Singh, objected to Hooda’s submissions.

He further informed the court that a senior lady IPS officer is investigating the matter and statements of complainants have already been recorded and some more statements will be recorded in a day or two.

At the end of the hearing, Hooda said: “I am sure as soon as the case is over Delhi Police will drag its feet. This should be monitored by a former judge.”

The bench said: “We have confined ourselves to the prayer and that is served and if you are aggrieved by the magistrate court order you can approach Delhi High Court.”

The plea filed by wrestlers said they attempted several times to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR, but they failed.

It said women athletes who make the nation proud are facing sexual harassment, and instead of getting the support they deserve, they are being forced to run from pillar to post to get justice.

The plea added said the accused person in this case is an influential person and is misusing the process of law to evade justice and further manipulating the legal system and obstructing justice.

“It is crucial that the police take all complaints of sexual harassment seriously and register FIRs promptly and not create yet another obstacle by delaying the registration of FIR.”

