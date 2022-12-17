INDIA

After Rijiju tweets pic with armymen in Arunachal, Congress says it’s 3-year-old

After Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday tweeted his photo with armymen in Arunachal Pradesh, it attracted criticism from the Congress which said the photo is three-year old.

In a series of tweets, Rijiju posted photos and videos from Arunachal Pradesh saying that “Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured”

the first tweet, sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi’s press conference, Rijiji said, “Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces.”

In the next tweet, Rijiju posted his photo with the Indian Army personnel and said, “Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army.”

In the third tweet, he posted a picturesque view of Chumi Gyatse, saying, “This is an amazing sight located just below Yangtse. It’s known as Chumi Gyatse, 108 Holy Water Falls which originates from in-between the high mountains, considered the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava.”

Reacting to this, Congress communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared the same photo allegedly dating back to 2019, saying, “Same Picture was put out three years ago if I recall.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi, “At least photo should not be posted of 2019.”

Retweeting the same, Ramesh said, “Shameless distortion.”

