HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

After rise in OPD patients, isolation ward set up for H3N2 at LNJP hospital

NewsWire
0
2

Amid rising cases of H3N2 infection across the country, Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) has set up a 20-bed isolation ward for H3N2. The isolation ward has the arrangements of oxygen, BiPAP machines, ventilators.

LNJP director Dr Suresh Kumar said that a separate isolation ward has been set up with 20 beds for H3N2 patients with the arrangements of oxygen, BiPAP machines, ventilators. A team of 15 specialist doctors have been deployed round the clock for the patients.

In the last few days, the number of patients coming to LNJP OPD has increased considerably. Earlier, 1200-1300 patients used to come every day in OPD, now there are about 1600 patients every day. About 400 children used to come to the OPD earlier, now about 600 children are coming every day.

“Although it is not that all of them are infected with H3N2 virus. Whatever suspected patient is seen, we send his sample for RTPCR test. However, so far no patients have been admitted to the hospital with H3N2,” the hospital administration said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that a real-time surveillance of cases of Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) presenting in OPDs and IPDs of health facilities is undertaken by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Oseltamivir is the drug recommended by WHO. The drug is made available through the Public Health System free of cost. Government has allowed sale of Oseltamivir under Schedule H1 of Drug and Cosmetic Act in February 2017 for wider accessibility and availability,” the ministry had said in a statement.

20230314-191201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australian state of New South Wales transitions to booster phase of...

    Kerala’s first artificial heart implantation done successfully

    IMA seeks protection for healthcare workers

    Doctors rendering selfless service: Telangana Guv