BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

After row, Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal assures projects for Maha

NewsWire
0
0

As the political fire over the Vedanta Group-Foxconn project going to Gujarat raged for the third day, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal attempted to douse the flames by promising projects even for Maharashtra.

In a statement, Agarwal said that the Vedanta-Foxconn had shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat after “professional and independent advice”.

“The Vedanta-Foxconn has been professionally assessing site for a multi-billion investment. This is a scientific and financial process which takes several years. We started this about 2 years ago.

“We decided Gujarat few months ago as they met our expectations. But in July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with competitive offers. We have to start in one place and based on professional and independent advice, we chose Gujarat,” Agarwal said.

He added that this multi-billion dollar long-term investment by the Mumbai-based group “will change the course of Indian electronics”.

“We will create a pan-India ecosystem and are fully committed to investing in Maharashtra as well. Maharashtra will be our key to forward integration in our Gujarat joint venture,” Agarwal promised.

He said the investments in semiconductor and display glass production will create an ecosystem of industries across the country and the Group will soon “create a hub where Maharashtra will be part of our forward integration”.

The Vedanta-Foxconn’s announcement to implement its Rs 2.06 lakh-crore mega-project in Gujarat sparked a political furore in Maharashtra where 90 per cent of the deal – which could create over 2 lakh jobs – was finalised by then Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

After a change of government to one headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Vedanta Group held meetings with them in July, but this month it decided to opt for Gujarat, proving a huge setback to the state.

20220915-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ITC strengthens its ‘Wellbeing Out of Waste’ programme in national capital

    Indices settle low; Sensex falls nearly 1,500 pts (2nd Ld)

    Reliance New Energy Ltd acquires assets of Lithium Werks

    Hopes of healthy Q1 results to push equities higher (Market Outlook)