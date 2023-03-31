After Sasaram, massive violence erupted in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Friday in wake of the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, leading to loss of both public and private property.

A minor child also sustained gunshot injuries. Four other persons also sustained injuries. They were admitted in Sadar hospital and they are said to be out of danger.

The violence was triggered during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra started from Labour Welfare Centre on Friday evening. When it reached Kanta area, some persons pelted stones from the rooftops of the buildings, and this led to stampede-like situation and then, clashes.

Stones were pelted from both sides and led to protesters going on a rampage and vandalising or setting afire many vehicles, including a police jeep, as well as some shops, while police at the spot were unable to stop them due to inadequate numbers. Some police personnel also bore the brunt of the violence, which swept the Gagandiwan, Bhawarpur, Murarpur and Kanta localities of Nalanda city.

Keeping in view the massive violence, the district administration has deployed a large police contingent in the affected area. District administration has also imposed Section 144 in the entire Nalanda city to restore normalcy, as well as cutting the electricity and internet services as well.

The district police, however, claimed that the situation is now under control.

Earlier in Sasaram, violent clashes arose between two groups as well over the same reason.

The violence came ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed rallies in Bihar – one in Sasaram and another in Nawada which is adjoining Nalanda district.

