After sellout Mumbai concert, Badshah hits the road for rest of ‘Paagal’ tour

NewsWire
Choreographer and director Saurabh Prajapati is working with popular singer Badshah on his Paagal Tour that is happening across eight cities in India.

Starting with Mumbai and then to Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Gurgram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and finishing at Pune. Saurabh spoke about his latest tour and working with the rapper Badshah.

He said: “I have choreographed and designed all the acts. It’s a one-time experience so don’t miss it. When it comes to live shows, the most challenging part is that everything has to be on point and perfect because you don’t get another chance. It’s a one-take performance so that means you can’t make mistakes no matter what.”

Throwing light on his association with the popular rapper Badshah, Saurabh added: “I love working with Badshah. I admire his vibe and energy. When it comes to his music and songs we all know he is amazing.”

“I have been spending a lot of time with him during the Paagal tour because that’s our prep time. As an artist, he is so involved in everything, the best part about him is that he always gives his input and at the same time he takes others’ feedback as well.”

“Also, he gives you so much liberty. He has that faith and trust in his team. When he told me this tour is his dream, I thought that I would make it look international. Keeping that in mind I have designed every single song of his and given it a new dimension. His fans who are coming to watch his concert will see the variety of dance styles and different visuals.”

Badshah was quite specific about his requirements for the tour, the choreographer added: “I would like to mention here that Badshah on stage has an electrifying personality. In the recent Mumbai concert, we experienced a full house, as all tickets were sold out. Now we are looking forward to seeing his magic in the rest of the cities.”

Speaking about Badshah the artist, Saurabh added: “His journey is inspiring, he works very hard so much to level up his own game. I have a lot of respect and love for him, it’s a pleasure to work with him. And I know many more to follow after this, it’s just the beginning.”

20230101-155002

