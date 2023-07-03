After some activists of the SFI — the students wing of the CPI-M — were arrested in fake and forged certificate cases, another youth wing activist of the party has been arrested after it was found that he had forged his mark list of the NEET exam.

Sami Khan, a 21 year old DYFI leader from Kollam, got into trouble when he approached the Kerala High Court with a petition that despite getting good marks in the 2021-22 NEET examination he was not able to get admission to the undergraduate course.

Acting on the petition, the Court directed the NEET to report on why this had happened.

Following the NEET going through Khan’s complaint, they found that it was a forged mark list and he was seeking admission based on that.

The local police was alerted and after hours of questioning Khan was taken into custody and his arrest was recorded, after it was found that he was behind the fraud.

What has raised eyebrows is the manner in which the police kept the case under wraps as the arrest was recorded on June 29 .

