After ‘Shikandi’, Sudhakar Singh calls Nitish Kumar ‘beggar’

RJD leader and former Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, who has created a furore by terming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Shikhandi’, on Tuesday went on ahead by using the word ‘bheekmanga’ (beggar) for him,.

Addressing a gathering in home district Kaimur to celebrate the birth anniversary of veteran leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said that Nitish Kumar should be ashamed of himself for demanding special status of Bihar on one hand, and purchasing a jet at the cost of Rs 350 crore to live his “lavish lifestyle”.

“Nitish Kumar used to go to Delhi holding a ‘katora’ (bowl) in his hand and demand special status of Bihar from the Central government. On the other hand, he is going to purchase a jet worth Rs 350 crore to live his lavish lifestyle. You would not see such a bheekmanga (beggar) in the entire world who travels in a jet worth Rs 350 crore and hold’s a bowl in his hand for begging,” Sudhakar Singh said at the gathering organised by the RJD’s Kaimur wing.

“I have no problem with Nitish Kumar purchasing a helicopter. If he wants to buy a helicopter, he should go for a cheap helicopter. It is like a rich person used to buy a BMW car while less rich persons generally buy a Maruti car for travelling. Bihar is a poor state, hence he should buy cheap helicopters,” he added.

His latest statement came at a time when party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took strong note of his ‘Shikandi’ remark and declared him “an agent of the BJP”.

“If anyone is making objectionable remarks on alliance and CM Nitish Kumar, he/she is working on the agenda of BJP. We have recommended to national President Lalu Prasad Yadav to take action against him,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Nitish Kumar government has passed a proposal to buy a jet and a helicopter costing Rs 350 crore.

20230103-210402

