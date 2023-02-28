Delhi BJP working President Virendra Sachdeva held a joint press conference with leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday, wherein they alleged that getting Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to resign from their ministerial posts is a new political move by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As the investigation into the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy case progresses, it is becoming clear that it is Arvind Kejriwal who will be implicated next, the BJP leaders said.

“Frightened by the heat of the investigation, Kejriwal has played a new trick. If the resignations of Sisodia and Jain came on moral grounds, they should have come long ago. But Kejriwal has made them resign now after they beaome completely infamous,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva also said that the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea filed by Manish Sisodia challenging his arrest by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case.

“The top court’s decision makes it clear that now the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi will have to follow the rules in administrative and judicial matters. AAP has to understand that it will also have to show administrative accountability as per the Constitution and if there is any complaint, it will have to answer the investigating agencies,” Sachdeva said.

He also announced that the party has formed a ‘Sangharsh Samiti’ to campaign against the liquor policy case and other corruptions of the Kejriwal government, which is headed by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, state secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal and members Jai Prakash and Ashok Goyal Devraha.

Sachdeva said that a campaign committee has also been formed to run this campaign in Delhi, which includes Aarti Mehra, Jitendra Mahajan, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Harish Khurana, Virendra Babbar, Richa Pandey Mishra and Mohan Lal Gihara.

Sachdeva added that in the next phase, the BJP will launch a public awareness campaign against the Delhi government at all the 13,649 booths across the national capital.

Addressing the media, Bidhuri demanded that Kejriwal should resign from his post.

He said that as soon as the new liquor shops were opened in Delhi, the BJP had started protesting against the move by holding sit-in demonstrations.

