After tasting box-office success, ‘Brahmastra’ now heads to OTT

NewsWire
After bailing out Bollywood with its successful theatrical run, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer adventure-mythological fantasy film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, is heading to OTT.

The film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Commenting on the development, Ranbir Kapoor, who is expecting his first child with Alia Bhatt, said: “‘Brahmastra’ has been a very special journey for me and especially Ayan’s grand vision of creating India’s original new cinematic universe has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The film will be releasing on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir added in his statement: “The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming and with the release on Disney+ Hotstar, the biggest OTT platform in India, our aim is to bring it even closer to our audience across the country.”

Alia, his wife and co-star, said: “As an actor, I am honoured to be part of such a grand vision. It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring ‘Brahmastra’ closer to fans with the OTT release ‘Brahmastra’ is now yours.”

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4, 2022.

20221023-135206

