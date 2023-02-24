DIASPORAWORLD

After temples, Khalistanis target Indian consulate in BrisbanE

NewsWire
0
0

Following vandalisation of Hindu temples, Khalistani flags were found attached to the Indian consulate in Brisbane, just days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Australia.

According to The Australia Today, Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found the Khalistan flag attached to the office on February 22.

“Police are surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have strong faith in police authority,” Singh, who had informed the Queensland police immediately about the incident, said.

The incident, which took place on February 21, comes just days after two Hindu temples received threatening calls from Khalistani supporters.

In one of the calls, the President and the Vice President of Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane were asked to raise ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans and support the referendum.

Before this, the Kali Mata temple in Melbourne received a threat call this week, asking it to cancel a religious event or face consequences.

Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia and Canada have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalistani elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti.

Between January 12 to 23, three prominent Hindu temples in Melbourne were targetted.

“The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include glorification of anti-Indian terrorists,” the Indian High Commission in Australia said in a strongly-worded statement.

Indians in Australia said they are “angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters”.

According to census data, Hinduism is the fastest-growing religion in Australia.

In the 2021 Australian census, Hinduism grew by 55.3 per cent to 684,002 people.

20230224-155402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin investor livid after losing $2 million in FTX crash

    Rishi Sunak ‘could head straight to US’ if he loses battle...

    Indian-origin man gets jail for stealing wires, cables in Singapore

    ‘It’s horrific’, British-Indian cop slams Braverman’s take on migrants