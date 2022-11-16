INDIA

After terror threats, 5 local journalists resign in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
1

Five journalists working for a local newspaper in Kashmir have resigned after terror threats appeared against them on social media.

Terrorists recently put out a list of over one dozen journalists who were accused of working for security agencies.

The names on the list included two editors of local newspapers.

Of the five journalists who quit on Tuesday, three published their resignations on their social media accounts.

According to the police, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, is behind these threats.

“The contents of the threats depict the intention of terrorists and anti-national elements. They have put the lives of people, especially mediapersons, in danger by publicly calling them corrupt and giving a direct threat,” the police said.

An FIR has been registered in this case and around a dozen suspects have been picked up who are currently being questioned, the police added.

20221116-081602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to visit Morbi on Tuesday

    Goa court acquits Tarun Tejpal of rape charges (Ld)

    ‘Learn from Lord Ram’: Kejriwal tells Goa BJP Minister

    Colonial era scars resurface as Goa embarks on temple restoration drive