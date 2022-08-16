INDIALIFESTYLE

After T’gana, Maha to collectively sing National Anthem on Aug 17

A day after Telangana’s unique feat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed all the citizens in the state to collectively render the National Anthem at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and attempt to set a new world record.

Terming it as an opportunity to set a global mark, the Chief Minister said this is part of the ongoing 75th Independence Day celebrations and the state Tourism & Cultural Affairs Secretary Saurabh Vijay has issued the necessary orders.

Accordingly, the administration has directed all people working in government offices, teachers and students in public and private schools, lecturers and professors in colleges and universities and all other educational institutions, to pause for a minute to sing the National Anthem, with full respect, wherever they may be at the appointed time.

Simultaneously, the government has appealed to all private establishments, business and corporates, semi-government, Central and state government undertakings to allow their officers and employees to participate in the Wednesday programme.

Shinde also appealed to all common citizens to halt briefly at 11 a.m. to sing the National Anthem, in large numbers across the state.

The government has directed the concerned departments to ensure full publicity should be given to the collective singing of the National Anthem via social media, television channels, community and commercial radios, FMs, etc., to ensure it reaches all the 12-crore citizens.

