After the award, it’s party time for ‘RRR’ team, courtesy Rajamouli

Post the awards ceremony, it is usually time to celebrate. And that is exactly what the RRR team did at director S.S. Rajamouli’s Los Angeles home on Monday.

Fresh from their win at the 95th Oscar Awards presentations, the ‘RRR’ team let the good times flow.

Pictures and videos from the after-event party show the cast and crew enjoying the hospitality of the director, who just can’t seem to stop grinning for a moment.

Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana took to her social media handles to share some of the magic moments at the after-event party. Needless to say, the pictures and videos are being lapped up by ‘RRR’ fans.

One of the videos has a ecstatic Keeravani playing the piano with the cast and crew listening in enthusiastically.

In another video clip, actor Ram Charan is seen striking a pose with the Oscar and all the other awards that ‘RRR’ has won so far.

All in all, the Oscars are the culmination of a great Indian cinematic journey that began almost a year ago on March 24 with a fantastic box office performance, went on to win a Golden Globe award, and ended on a high note with an Oscar on March 13.

