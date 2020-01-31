After ‘threat to life’ plea DSP Davinder sent to Kathua jail (Ld)

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Disgraced Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh who was sent to 15-day judicial custody, will be put up in a Kathua jail instead of a Jammu one, after he raised “threat to life” alarms.

According to sources Singh pleaded for sending him to the Heeranagar jail and told that there is a threat to his life in the Kotbalwal Jail which housed militants who were arrested in operations led by him.

A Special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday sent Singh and four others to judicial custody.

Singh was on Friday sent to the Heeranagar jail while the other four, including Hizbual Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu have been put up in the Kotbalwal jail in Jammu.

According to sources, the NIA is carrying out investigations after raids at multiple locations, including Singh’s residences in Kashmir.

Sources indicate that questioning of Singh will be done in Jammu and there was no plan to shift him to Delhi for now.

They also said that Singh’s phone is being examined for extracting deleted WhatsApp chat.

On January 11, police arrested Davinder Singh from the Jammu-Srinagar national highway while he was transporting militants Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.

After initial investigations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was handed to the National Investigation Agency.

Police sources had said that the two terrorists and lawyer Irfan had planned a travel to Pakistan.

Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the police, multiple raids were conducted at his residences in Srinagar.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir last month.

–IANS

