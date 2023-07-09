INDIA

After three days, Amarnath Yatra resumes (Ld)

After remaining suspended for three days, Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday afternoon as weather improved along the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam.

Pilgrims stranded at Sheshnag on Pahalgam side and Panjtarni on Baltal side were allowed to move towards the cave shrine immediately after weather improved, officials said.

Those pilgrims, who had already performed the Yatra but were stranded between the cave shrine and the two base camps have also been allowed to move down.

Meanwhile, helicopter services for the pilgrims were re-started this morning both from Pahalgam side and Baltal side.

The movement of Yatris from Jammu towards the Valley, however, continues to be suspended because of the blockade of Jammu-Srinagar highway.

About 700 pilgrims were given shelter and other facilities during inclement weather by the army at Qazigund enroute to the base camps.

