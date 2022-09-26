INDIA

After tiff with sister, 10-yr-old ends life in UP’s Kanpur

In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old girl ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train in Chakeri after a fight with her sister.

The girl’s maternal grandmother, who lives in Unnao, died after learning of the incident.

According to the girl’s father, Santosh Chaurasia, who owns a grocery shop, his wife Kunti and youngest daughter Anjali had gone to Unnao to visit his ailing mother-in-law.

His daughter Divyanshi, 10, had gone to attend a ‘bhandara’ (community feast) in the neighbourhood.

When Divyanshi returned, her elder sister Bhavya scolded her for returning late. Later, both had a fight over the issue.

While Santosh was having dinner after returning from work at night, Divyanshi left the house in anger.

The elder daughter followed her for some distance and asked her to accompany her back home but she refused and went ahead.

The elder daughter, however, returned home and informed her father. Chaurasia went out to search for Divyanshi and when he neared the railway track, he saw her body.

Shyam Nagar police outpost in-charge Dharmendra Kumar said, “There was a fight between the sisters after which the younger sister took the extreme step and committed suicide. On getting information of the death of her granddaughter, her grandmother Gomti Chaurasia also died hours later.”

