After twitter backlash HDFC Bank ‘regrets’ glitch

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) As HDFC Bank customers stormed Twitter with complaints that its online banking site and the app were not operational or working properly, the bank on Tuesday said it regretted the inconvenience to customers, and its experts were on the job to resolve the glitch.

“We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues,” tweeted the ‘HDFC Bank Cares’.

“Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” said another tweet.

Customers have faced issues while transacting and using the site and the mobile app since Monday and have vented their anguish on social media.

One Chandrakant Kumar tweeted: “More HDFC netbanking getting worst for a couple of days. Unable to do anything online. Fund transfer also not working.”

Another person with the tweeter handle @abhiman55197755 wrote: “More I am still facing same problem with net banking please fix it #hdfcbankdown #hdfc bank care.”

–IANS

rrb/pcj