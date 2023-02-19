Inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta on Sunday announced it is testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that a “Meta Verified” account will grant users a verified badge, increased visibility on the platforms, prioritised customer support, and more.

The company is first rolling out the feature to Australia and New Zealand and it will arrive in more countries “soon.”

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified – a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” he added.

For Meta Verified, the user needs to meet minimum activity requirements, be at least 18 years of age or older, and submit a government ID.

