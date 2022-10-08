INDIA

After two-year Covid hiatus, ‘Palace on Wheels’ back on track

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday flagged off the ‘Palace on Wheels’ train from the Gandhinagar Railway Station here. The luxury tourist train hit the tracks after a gap of over two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stating that Palace on Wheels has set high standards for experiential tourism in the world, Gehlot said, “The resumption of this train — which has been running for the last 40 years — after a gap of two years is a good sign. This is a positive indication for the tourism sector to emerge stronger in the coming days.”

Before the departure of the train, the Chief Minister took stock of the facilities onboard the Palace on Wheels. Wishing the passengers a happy journey, he said it is a matter of pride for all that the train service has resumed.

“Tourists from all over the country and abroad are mesmerised by the heritage and cultural traditions of Rajasthan experienced on the royal train. The train has modern furnishings and all tourist amenities,” he said.

Palace on Wheels is operated under a joint venture of Indian Railways and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

Apart from Delhi and Agra, the train will embark on a seven-day journey to Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer and Bharatpur, which will attract domestic and foreign tourists.

20221008-215603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fazul Rahman appointed VC of Abdul Haq Urdu University

    PM’s remarks on fuel prices ignite another Centre-Maha war of words

    ED arrests VMC Systems MD Hima Bindu in Rs 3,300 cr...

    Father-son duo held in Bihar’s Saharsa for illegal arms trade