After two years, Lucknow churches ready for Christmas celebrations

With Christmas around the corner, the churches in Lucknow are preparing to celebrate the occasion on a grand scale.

Christmas celebrations have been extremely muted since the past two years due to the pandemic.

“But this year, we will make up for it by celebrating on a larger scale,” said David, a school teacher.

The St Joseph’s Cathedral, the main church in the city, is being illuminated and is gearing up for the midnight mass on December 24.

The choir is practising singing carols and members are ready to brave the chill on the occasion.

Every year, on Christmas Day, more than 1,00,000 people visit the church and the Marian Grotto (Shrine of Mother Mary) to light candles and to pray.

Among the other events to be held is the Christmas Dance Drama, the ‘Christmas Get-Together’ for prominent civil and religious leaders of the city, on December 26.

The Central Methodist Church in Lalbagh, which is 160 years old, is also gearing up for Christmas celebrations.

Rev Herbert Able, priest in-charge of the church said, “The church is being decked up with a Christmas tree.” He said that the Christmas service will be held on December 25 with Covid-19 protocols.

The Epiphany Church – 145 years old – will also hold the traditional service along with a Holy Communion.

The 165-year-old Wesleyan Methodist Church will hold special prayers for all churches, pastors, evangelists, for the state and for defence personnel.

