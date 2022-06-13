ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

After UK, ‘The Lady Of Heaven’ stirs pot in Morocco, attracts ban

NewsWire
0
0

The controversies surrounding ‘The Lady Of Heaven’ refuse to die anytime soon. The film, which is about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, earlier drew widespread protests in the UK resulting in some screenings being pulled.

Now, in a fresh move, Morocco has banned the movie while the British government has dismissed Imam Qari Asim from his role as an adviser, reports ‘Deadline’.

The British government said he had “encouraged an ongoing campaign to prevent cinemas screening the film” in a “clear effort to restrict artistic expression.” As per ‘Deadline’, Asim responded by saying that the government’s characterisation of his actions is “inaccurate.”

‘The Lady Of Heaven’, which is directed by Eli King, centres on the story of Arabian holy legend Lady Fatima and her message of peace and non-violence told through two separate timelines hundreds of years apart.

Some groups have criticised it for depicting the Prophet Muhammad, which is taboo in Islam, although the movie’s website notes, “In accordance with Islamic tradition, during the making of this film no individual represented a Holy Personality.”

‘Deadline’ further states that in Morocco, local media reports that the national Cinema Center said it would not authorise the film to play following condemnation by the country’s religious council.

The Supreme Council of Ulema deemed the movie “a blatant falsification of the facts of Islamic history,” that employs “loathsome partiality” and accused the filmmakers of seeking “fame and sensationalism by hurting the feelings of Muslims and stirring up religious sensitivities.”

Meanwhile, in the UK earlier exhibitor Cineworld pulled all screenings of the movie in the UK “to ensure the safety” of its staff and customers” following protests at some theatres.

20220613-171201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cara Delevingne meets queer community at LGBT pub as she films...

    Blake Shelton says fans wonder how Gwen Stefani ended up with...

    Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘completely naked’ shoot angers Piers Morgan

    ‘The Kite Runner’ star Khalid Abdalla to play Dodi Al-Fayed in...