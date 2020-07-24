After US, SpiceJet allowed to operate flights between India, UK

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) After US, airline major SpiceJet has been allowed to operate flights between India and the UK.

Accordingly, the Centre has designated the airline as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the UK under the Air Services Agreement.

The designation allows for the international expansion of the airline.

However, date of flight commencement or destinations have not been revealed.

“After the United States, SpiceJet has now been designated as an Ind ian scheduled carrier to operate to the United Kingdom,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.

“The UK and the US are two of the top international destinations for airlines and we are delighted to have got this designation to operate to these two countries.”

Consequent to the announcement, the company’s scrip at the BSE rose 1.42 per cent to end the day’s trade at Rs 50.15 from its previous close of 49.45 per stock.

On Thursday, the airline said that it has been allowed to operate flights between India and the US.

Presently, only Air India operates flights from India to US and the UK.

Apart from SpiceJet, IndiGo got this designation last year.

SpiceJet was established in 2005 and has a fleet of 82 Boeing 737, 29 Bombardier Q-400s, eight B737 and Bombardier Q-400 freighters and is the country’s largest regional player operating 49 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

–IANS

rv/sn/pgh