Team India’s T-20 captain and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday took marriage vows again with his wife Natasa Stankovic, according to Hindu customs, a day after the couple’s Valentine’s Day wedding as per Christian rituals.

The couple had earlier tied the nuptial knot during the pandemic phase, which was more of a hush-hush affair.

On Tuesday — on the occasion of Valentine’s Day — the couple renewed their marriage vows in Udaipur in a destination wedding.

The wedding procession on Wednesday took place at a hotel in Udaipur. Both brothers — Hardik and Krunal, wore cream-colour sherwani.

The wedding rituals on Tuesday were performed as per the Christian rituals along with a white theme. Natasa was seen in a white gown while Hardik wore a black suit.

On Wednesday, Pandya was seen sitting in a vintage car. His brother was also with him, said hotel sources.

The procession was taken out inside the Raffles Hotel in Uday Sagar Lake.

In the high-profile wedding, Akash and Shloka Ambani also arrived along with Cricket and Bollywood stars.

The couple earlier had registered their marriage in court during the pandemic in 2020. They have a two-year-old son.

Some well known Cricket and Bollywood celebrities have also arrived to attend the wedding.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja, actor Jay Bhanushali, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Tejas were among those who reached Udaipur.

Superhit Kannada movie ‘KGF’ film actor Yash also arrived at the wedding venue.

