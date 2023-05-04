Four days after a 26-year-old woman committed suicide following alleged cyberbullying by her former boyfriend, the latter on Thursday also committed suicide in Kerala’s Kasargod district.

The deceased man has been identified as Arun and his body was found allegedly hanging in a hotel room.

The woman was allegedly in a relationship with Arun which had latter went sour.

Following the break-up, Arun started threatening her over the phone, saying that he would upload her photos on the social media.

The woman then filed a complaint with the Kaduthuruthy police on April 30.

Later, the man posted the woman’s photos on the social media.

He also posted photos of the woman’s sister’s husband, who is an IAS officer, and said that if he got arrested, her brother-in-law would be responsible for it.

Unable to bear this, the woman committed suicide and soon the police started searching for Arun, who had gone missing by then.

The police also had issued a lookout notice for Arun.

On Thursday, the lodge staff where Arun was staying since Tuesday did not open the door of his room, following which the lodge staff opened the room only to find his body hanging in the room.

The police was immediately called and after they investigated the room, found an identity card of Arun and realised it was the same person against whom a lookout notice was announced.

Arun, however, was living in the room under a fake name Rajesh, according to the lodge staff.

Incidentally, this incident comes a day after angry Youth Congress workers staged a protest before the local police station at Kottayam for their laxity on taking forward the probe in connection with the incident.

