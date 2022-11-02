BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

After Vijayan’s intervention, BYJU’s not to shut Kerala operations

NewsWire
0
0

After conciliatory talks that were led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with BYJU’s on Wednesday, it has been decided that the Edtech unicorn will not shut its operations at the Technopark campus here.

In a press statement issued by the company here, it said they have decided to relook at the restructuring plans and continue its development center in the Trivandrum Technopark office.

“In my conversation with the Chief Minister I said that the case of Trivandrum center and its staff came to his notice quite late and only after the global restructuring plan was rolled out. Kerala is the place where my roots are. Honorable Chief Minister and I had a discussion on this and we have decided to continue our operations in the TVM development center without any changes,” BYJU’s said.

Consequent to this all the 140 employees, who were asked to quit, can continue at the office of BYJU’s located at the Technopark campus, here.

Earlier meetings which were held in the presence of labour officials failed to yield results and BYJU’s took a stand that they were deciding to wind up their operations here and had asked 140 of the 170 employees to quit.

With losses of Rs 4,500 crore reported in FY21, BYJU’s has been facing tough times in the recent times. The company had recently announced cost-cutting measures, including paring down manpower.

20221102-120207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid resurgence subdues equities, metal stocks fall (Roundup)

    SpieceJet shares fall on high quarterly loss, CFO resigns

    Biden’s energy advisor predicts fall in gas prices

    Samsung begins operation of mega chip manufacturing line in S.Korea