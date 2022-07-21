Sushmita Sen is currently making headline for her alleged relationship with former BCCI member and wealthy businessman Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi took to his social media to announce that he is in a relationship with the actress. Since then, social media has been deluged by trolling with memes and accusations, all directed towards the former Miss Universe. The dominant term being used to label Sushmita has been “gold digger”.

Just a couple of days ago, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Vikram Bhatt came out in support of her and said that bank balance is the last thing she sees when she starts a relationship.

Now Vikram Bhatt’s brother, ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has also spoken about Sushmita Sen and defended her. He also revealed when Vikram and Sushmita fell for each other.

According to Mahesh Bhatt, Sushmita and Vikram started dating each other when they were working together for her debut movie, ‘Dastak’.

Mahesh Bhatt said that he witnessed the blooming romance between Vikram and Sushmita and that it started in Seychelles. He spoke to ETimes and said, “I gave her an idea of Dastak and she instantly said yes. And the rest was history. But during the making of Dastak, Vikram’s romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That’s how the romance began.”

Mahesh Bhatt then went on to praise Sushmita and appreciated her for boldly living her life on her own terms and not following any one else’s rules.

He called her an “unusual” girl and said, “She was very warm and unusual by the standards of the film industry because she did not have the attributes that a normal film heroine has.” Mahesh Bhatt further praised Sushmita and said, “What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates. My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their own terms. And also, if you don’t want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms.”