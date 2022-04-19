INDIA

After viral video, 7 held for making Class 10 UP student lick feet

NewsWire
Seven persons have been arrested after a video, that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick feet of rivals, went viral on social media.

Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass outs of the same school.

