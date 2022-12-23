Twelve days after a Dalit youth was ruthlessly beaten on road in broad daylight in the Bhayli village of Gujarat’s Vadodara, the police registered a case following a public outcry.

The incident caught public attention after Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted the video link questioning the state police on Thursday.

The youth dared to register the complaint only after getting assurance from the police and his friends and relatives.

Vadodara Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST cell) C.N. Chaudhary told the mediapersons on Thursday evening, that the said video was in circulation in the rural area for the last few days.

The moment police learned about the video, it started the search for the victim and approached him and after police persuasion, victim Alpesh Parmar gathered courage and lodged a complaint against seven unidentified accused with the Vadodara Taluka Police station, Chaudhary said.

The complaint was lodged on Wednesday evening, a day before Congress MLA tweeted about the incident, said the officer.

Now the police are searching for the accused, tracking their social media ID and doing a technical survey, as the victim is not knowing them, said Chaudhary.

Victim Parmar in his complaint stated that on December 11 afternoon, he was with his friend Surbhi Patel near Broadway building when seven youths approached him, started abusing, made casteist remarks, then beat him with a belt and kicked him several times.

He further alleged, “While beating me they were talking about my comment on social media. Before fleeing, they threatened to kill him and my family members if I lodged a police complaint. So I did not file a complaint against them.

Parmar got himself admitted to a private hospital for the injuries, where the doctor gave six stitches on his head.

Police officers told the mediapersons that the real reason for the atrocity will come out only after the accused were arrested and their statements recorded.

