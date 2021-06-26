Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has become the latest high-profile cricketer to withdraw from the inaugural season of the men’s The Hundred tournament here, adding to the growing list of overseas players who have pulled out citing personal reasons and bio-bubble life.

The Hundred will run from July 21 to August 21 and was expected to attract a number of stars from across the world.

Maxwell was contracted to play for London Spirit on a 100,000 pound contract. Though the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are yet to make an announcement on Maxwell’s withdrawal, the head coach of the team, former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, has confirmed it.

Maxwell has already pulled out of his national cricket team’s upcoming white-ball tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh.

“Unfortunately Glenn Maxwell has pulled out of the Hundred. We were really excited to get him in the draft. We know he’s a match-winner and we were excited to have him,” Warne told Fox Cricket.

“Unfortunately he’s pulled out of that and we’ve now replaced him with Josh Inglis from Western Australia, so we are lucky to have him,” added Warne.

Earlier this month, Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis had pulled out of the tournament dealing a blow to the tournament. Warner and Stoinis were contracted by Southern Brave franchise for 100,000 and 80,000 pounds, respectively.

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and New Zealand opener Devon Conway have signed up for Southern Brave as replacements for Warner and Stoinis.

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is currently in the Caribbean for a two-Test and five-match T20I series, too has withdrawn from the tournament.

