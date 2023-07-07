INDIA

After washing tribal man’s feet, MP CM Chouhan gives Rs 6.5L aid

Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 6.50 lakh to the tribal labourer who was urinated on by a man, said officials on Friday.

Of the total amount, Rs 1.50 lakh has been allocated for the construction of a house for the family.

The announcement came hours after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed victim Dashmat Rawat’s feet, had breakfast with him and planted a sapling in Bhopal on Thursday. Chouhan also apologised to the labourer for the inhuman act of Pravesh Shukla, who is said to be a BJP worker.

Sidhi collector Saket Maliya posted a message on his official Twitter handle, which read, “As per the instructions of CM, an assistance of Rs. 5 lakh has been sanctioned to Dashmat Rawat and financial assistance of Rs. One lakh 50 thousand for the construction of a house.” Dashmat, a resident of Kubri village in Sidhi district, works as a labourer at a local mandi.

In a viral video, Pravesh Shukla, who was associated with local BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, was seen urinating on Rawat’s face. The accused, Pravesh Shukla has been lodged at the Rewa’s central jail with stringent charges, including the National Security Act (NSA) among other sections.

The house that belonged to Pravesh Shukla’s family was also bulldozed, declaring it illegal on Tuesday.

Shukla’s family has questioned the state government’s decision to demolish their house. The administration demolished the house that Shukla lived in, forcing his wife, toddler daughter and elderly parents to survive in a makeshift arrangement amid the rain.

A major portion of their house has been razed to the ground, leaving them without shelter or substance. For the last two days, the family was dependent on some kind neighbors who provided them meals. Shukla’s wife along with her aged mother-in-law and toddler was seen sitting outside the home with a cooking gas and some utensils.

Shukla’s wife claimed the house that was bulldozed by the administration was built by her grandmother. “We were told that the house was built without the panchayat’s permission and had to be vacated within 24 hours. Such actions are not representative of a democracy,” Shukla’s wife Kanchan Shukla said.

