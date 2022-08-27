The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday confirmed Disney Star will broadcast all ICC cricket in India for the next four years after it won the TV and digital media rights of both men’s and women’s global events till the end of 2027.

Earlier, in June, Disney Star had retained the IPL TV rights for INR 23,575 crore (which comes to INR 57.5 crore per match).

The ICC further said Disney Star emerged as the winner following a single-round sealed bid process which has yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket.

The decision followed a robust tender, bidding, and evaluation process, which started in June 2022.

