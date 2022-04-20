INDIA

After witnessing violence, demolition drive underway in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Two shops were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Wednesday.

The area on April 16 bore witness to violent communal clashes that erupted between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

At the time of filing of this report, two JCBs were demolishing the structures.

The residents in the vicinity of the demolition drive could be seen watching from the rooftops and the windows of their houses.

On Wednesday morning, Jahangirpuri was put under heavy security cover amid Municipal Corporation’s decision to conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The roads were excessively barricaded and manned by the police personnel along with the paramilitary forces. Situation was tense in the area.

To efficiently secure the area in case of any emergency, the police have divided it into five sectors — 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Police personnel in every sector were being led by Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

Drones were also being used for surveillance.

Earlier, Special Commissioner Police Dependra Pathak while interacting with media said that NDMC will decide what has to be removed and the police will only provide protection.

