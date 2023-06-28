After Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter-owner Elon Musk has also undergone training in jiu jitsu for their anticipated showdown.

Lex Fridman, host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast, posted a video of him training with Musk.

“I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground,” Fridman said.

“It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely.”

“That was fun!” the Twitter-owner replied.

On Sunday, Fridman had posted a video of him training with Zuckerberg and expressed his interest in training with Musk.

When Canadian actor and former professional mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre posted, “@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honour to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg”, Musk in response said: “Did a practice round tonight with @lexfridman.”

To this, Fridman added: “Look forward to training with you and @GeorgesStPierre soon.”

It all started when Musk replied to a tweet about the news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” the Twitter-owner replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

In a series of tweets last week, Musk’s mother Maye said that it is a “great relief” that “the fight has now been cancelled”.

Fridman had earlier said that “a jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I’m all for it”.

To this Elon Musk replied: “Let’s go full MMA (mixed martial arts)”.

