‘Afwaah’ trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz’s characters on the run

The trailer of the upcoming movie ‘Afwaah’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra of ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, T.J. Bhanu and Sharib Hashmi.

The trailer, which is two minutes and thirty seconds in length, shows Sumeet as a politician who is in hot pursuit of his fiancee (played by Bhumi) after she runs away from home and Nawaz’s character comes to her rescue. A rumour that Bhumi and Nawaz’s character eloped together is unleashed by those in power.

Director Sudhir Mishra said: “What if the monster chasing you is a bloody rumour? Basically you’re screwed because there’s no place to hide. The monster will always get there before you. What is worse is that sometimes the monster comes in the shape of a friend or a lover or a parent. If this is not the basis of a f****g good thriller, then I don’t know what is! Presenting my reaction to our times: ‘Afwaah’.”

The film is a quirky thriller and speaks about how a rumour has the power to turn someone’s life upside down. This is Sudhir’s second outing with Nawazuddin after the ‘Serious Men’.

Producer Anubhav Sinha said: “It’s been an enriching experience collaborating with Sudhir on this important film. I believe ‘Afwaah’ is a very important film that accomplishes our objective of producing films that are high on content.”

