INDIA

Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

NewsWire
0
0

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Monday following his conviction in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued on Monday, Ansari stands disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha from Ghazipur, with effect from April 29, the date of his conviction.

The Ghazipur MP-MLA court had last week sentenced Ansari to four years of prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The court had also convicted Mukhtar Ansari in the same case and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, whil imposing a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on him.

20230501-201202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Experience a unique Ramadan and Eid celebrations in Abu Dhabi

    UP govt taking away teachers’ honour after death: Priyanka

    R-Day violence: Delhi Police seek 10-day custody of Deep Sidhu

    Union Budget 2023-24: FM Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan