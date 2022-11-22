INDIA

Agartala Press Club demands death for murderers of 2 scribes

NewsWire
The Agartala Press Club, the apex body of the editors and journalists of Tripura, on Monday demanded death sentences to the murderers of two journalists of the state in 2017.

During a gathering of a local political party, the miscreants had on September 20, 2017 murdered young local television journalist Santanu Bhowmik at Mandwai, 25 km from Agartala, while Sudip Dutta Bhowmik was killed inside the 2nd Battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) at Ramchandra Nagar in West Tripura district on November 21, the same year.

The then Left Front government had constituted two separate Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe the killings.

But, following the demands of various media organisations, including the Agartala Press Club, the BJP government after coming to power in March 2018, handed over the cases to CBI.

Demanding death sentences to the killers, Agartala Press Club Secretary Pranab Sarkar in a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the CBI had submitted a charge sheet about the murder of Sudip Dutta Bhowmik but there is no progress about the case of Santanu Bhowmik.

Several TSR personnel — including the force’s 2nd Battalion Commandant Tapan Debbarma, who is a senior Tripura Police Service (TPS) officer, were arrested for the murder of Sudip Dutta Bhowmik but no assailant has yet been arrested for Santanu Bhowmik’s murder.

