ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who’s been married to politician 21 years older

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Snehal Rai, known for her roles in shows such as ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Janmo Ka Bandhan’, ‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’ and ‘Perfect Pati’, has shared that she has been married to Madhvendra Kumar Rai, a BSP politician who unsuccessfully contested the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The couple has been married for 10 years. According to media reports, Madhvendra is 21 years older than Snehal.

Snehal mentioned that she didn’t make an attempt to put her marital status in the public domain, but also never tried to hide it.

The two met for the first time at an event that Snehal was hosting and Madhvendra was the VIP guest. Later, they met on a flight the next day and forged a friendship. She went on to host shows for his event management company. Soon, they fell in love and eventually tied the knot.

The actress was 23 years old when she got married and has shared that she finds great companionship in Madhvendra.

Snehal was last seen in the supernatural drama ‘Vish’, which was broadcasted on Colors TV and digitally streamed on Voot. The series aired from June to September 2019.

20230528-001005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor reveals the one condition Boney Kapoor has for her...

    From law to sharing screen with Big, Pranav Sachdeva unveils his...

    Anjali Tatrari outlines her double role in ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye...

    Trailer rolls out for ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’