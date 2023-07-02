INDIA

‘Agencies-BJP alliance partners’; offers prison or position, says RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday said that the investigative agencies are BJP’s rock-solid alliance partners which offer a clear cut choice — prison or position. 

 

“Keeping the agencies as rock-solid alliance partners the BJP offers a clear cut choice: ‘prison’ or ‘position’. Very few have shown the guts to resist the option of POSITION. Political churning on the ground is making supposedly the ‘largest political nervous… Jai Hind,” Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said in a tweet.

Jha, in a video statement, said that after nine ministers took oath from the NCP in the Maharashtra new cabinet, it is clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his core team are writing the script.

Jha said that from Bhopal he has given a message that not a single corrupt will be spared.

“This is how he operates, first makes pressure through agencies on charges of corruption. Result of his words in Bhopal is visible today in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister wants an opposition free democracy. By the misuse of CBI, ED and IT, the Prime Minister forces his political opponents to change their stand should be a metter of concern for him also,” Jha said.

He further said that all the NCP leaders who took oath today are being probed by the central agencies.

His remarks came hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faced a split after Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra taking everyone by surprise and claimed that entire party was with him.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar maintaining his cool ‘thanked’ the Prime Minister and ‘blamed’ the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the split in his party.

