Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the agencies working in the infrastructure sector, such as roads and railways, should map their projects with the water bodies being developed under Amrit Sarovar.

“This would be a win-win situation as the material dug out for the Amrit Sarovars can be utilised for civil works by the agencies,” he said. The Prime Minister was chairing the meeting of the 40th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for ‘Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments’.

In the meeting, nine items were taken up for review including eight projects and one programme. Among the eight projects, two projects each were from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas along with one project each from the Ministry of Power and Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. These eight projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 59,900 crore, concerning 14 states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jharkhand.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the ‘National Broadband Mission’ programme. Modi asked the states and agencies to leverage the centralised ‘Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal’ to ensure timely disposal of Right of Way applications. This would expedite the implementation of the Mission. Alongside, they should work to use technology to enhance the ‘Ease of Living’ for the common man.

“States may also formulate a state level Gati Shakti Master Plan on the lines of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and constitute state level units for this purpose. This can go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects,” Modi said.

Up to the 39 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 311 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.82 lakh crore have been reviewed.

