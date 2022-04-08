ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Agent’ producer apologises to Akhil Akkineni’s fans

NewsWire
0
1

As Akkineni Akhil celebrates his birthday on Friday, producer Anil Sunkara has apologised to the actor’s fans for releasing just a ‘simple’ poster of his next film ‘Agent’.

Anil Sunkara, the producer for ‘Agent’ had taken his social media sites to convey the same.

As the Akkineni fans had expected the release of the ‘Agent’ teaser, they are quite upset over the makers releasing only a simple poster on Akhil’s birthday.

Sunkara apologized to the fans for not releasing the teaser. He said the team will come up with a power-packed teaser soon.

“For all Akkineni fans a big SORRY for not giving the teaser today. We want to give the best and it will be worth your wait. We promise to give the highest quality theatrical teaser in May”, Anil Sunkara’s post reads.

Billed as an action thriller, ‘Agent’ is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil has undergone a massive physical transformation for this film.

Hip-hop Tamizha is composing the music for this flick. It is slated for worldwide release on August 12.

20220408-161004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Lock Upp’: Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar join the show as wild...

    Big B shares picture posing with his ‘co-star’

    Pallavi Sharda: Definitely more possible to have a career in the...

    ‘Amigo Garage’ a gangster thriller, says director Prasanth Nagarajan