Aggrieved T’gana farmer commits suicide at Tehsildar office

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) Upset over officials not granting him title deed of a piece of land, a farmer committed suicide in front of Tehsildar’s office in Telangana on Saturday.

Raji Reddy (65) ended his life by consuming pesticides in front of the office of Srirampur Tehsildar or Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).

Hailing from Reddipalli village of Karimnagar district, the farmer had been reportedly making rounds of the office to get the title deed of 1.20 acres of agricultural land in Srirampur. The land was in his father’s name and he had applied for transferring the title deed to his name.

He had also paid Rs 3,500 to the officials concerned but as the work was not done he got depressed. The farmer, in an alleged suicide note, blamed the MRO, Village Revenue Officer and Village Revenue Assistant for the suicide.

Police rushed to the scene, shifted the body to a government-run hospital in Sultanabad for autopsy and took up the investigation.

In the past, the state witnessed several incidents when the aggrieved applicants for transfers and corrections in land records either committed suicide or tried to kill themselves. In some cases, they attacked the officers.

In November last year, a woman MRO and two other employees at the Abdullapurmet thesil office near Hyderabad had died when a man had allegedly set them afire. The man, who was angry over officials not issuing him land documents, also succumbed to the burn injuries.

The state government says it undertook a massive drive for purification of land records in 2018 but the officials continue to receive applications for corrections in the documents.

