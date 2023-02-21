The West Bengal government on Tuesday passed a bill in the Assembly amending the provisions of penalty for persons accused of vandalism in the name of mass movement resulting in destruction of property.

Till now, there was a provision for recovery of the cost of public property destroyed by confiscating the property of the accused involved in vandalism. However, in the amended bill, even private property has been included under the ambit of recovery of cost.

The bill will now be sent to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for clearance after which the changed provisions will come into effect.

Minister of State for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, presented the ‘West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amended) Bill, 2022’ on the floor of the Assembly on the last day of Budget Session on Tuesday, which was passed by majority members.

“Often there are anti-social activities in the name of mass movement, which result in destruction and looting of property. Till now, only public property was covered under this bill. From now onwards, even private property will fall under its ambit,” Bhattacharya told mediapersons at the end of the session.

However, BJP’s legislative team in the state Assembly is not happy with the amended bill.

According to the party’s chief whip in the Assembly, Manoj Tigga, the new bill has been brought to suppress the democratic movements of the opposition in West Bengal.

“This is meant to silence the voice of the opposition before the forthcoming panchayat polls,” he said.

